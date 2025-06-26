UW to Showcase New Agricultural Research at Sheridan Field Day July 1

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

2023 Sheridan R&E Center Field Day

Sheridan, Wyo.— June 23, 2025 — The University of Wyoming will host a free educational field day Tuesday, July 1, at the Sheridan Research and Extension Center.

The event, which is open to the public, will highlight new research on invasive grasses, wildfire recovery, pest control, precision agriculture technologies and forage crops.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at 1090 Dome Loop in Sheridan and field tours begin at 8:30 a.m. Lunch, which is free for field day participants, will be served at noon.

Field tour topics include lateral pivot systems, alfalfa weevil management, avian pest control, orchard grass, invasive grass management, wildfire recovery and pepper breeding. UW scientists will also present crop research featuring spring barley, winter hay barley, soybeans and winter peas.

“I’m struck by how broad and diverse a set of research questions the ShREC [Sheridan R&E Center] team is working on and how applicable these projects are to agriculture and natural resources in our region,” says Brian Mealor, director of the Sheridan R&E Center. “I think anyone who attends the field day will find something of interest.”

To RSVP, contact the Sheridan R&E Center at shrec@uwyo.edu or (307) 673-2856 no later than Friday, June 27.

About the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station

The Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station (WAES) is the research unit of the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources. WAES conducts fundamental and applied research related to agricultural production, natural resource stewardship, economic development and community well-being. Founded in 1891, WAES remains committed to addressing the current and future needs of the state, region, nation and world through rigorous scientific investigation. In addition to supporting research on campus, WAES operates research and extension centers in Laramie, Lingle, Powell and Sheridan. To learn more, visit http://www.uwyo.edu/uwexpstn or call (307) 766-3667.

Participants at a previous field day ride around the station to look at field plots featuring research projects conducted at the Sheridan R&E Center. UW | Courtesy photo 2023 Sheridan R&E Center Field Day

–UW Extension