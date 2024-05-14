TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: May 8, 2024

Location: Mobridge Livestock

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

24 Two Yr Old Angus Bulls $5729

55 Yearling Angus Bulls $5664



It was a great day for Van Beek Angus to host their 19th Annual Bull Sale. The sale was rescheduled due to the recent rains and amount of mud we had. A large crowd was on hand to finish their spring bull buying needs. Congratulations on a very good sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 9: VBR C345 0F 0162 GUARANTEE, 2-6-23 son of Crawford Guarantee 9137 x KFLL Lady Elba 162 932 ET, sold to Brian Winner, New Weston, OH for $9,500

LOT 34: VBR CC31 OF 0171 CLARITY, 2-27-23 son of Connealy Clarity x E W A 0171 of 7145 Rainfall, sold to Todd Goldsmith, Rapid City, SD for $9,250

LOT 69: VBR C203 OF 7N39 RAINFALL, 4-16-22 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 x VBR 7N39 of 2210 Niagara, sold to Jordan Irving, Faith, SD for $9,000

LOT 10: VBR N315 OF 0144 NETWORK 956, 1-22-23 son of EWA Network 025 x Maplecrest Rita D0144, sold to Brian Winner, New Weston, OH for $8,500

LOT 23: VBR CC34 OF 0G58 CLARITY X94, 3-8-23 son of Connealy Clarity x VBR 0G58 8F44 Growth 621, sold to Brian Winner, New Weston, OH for $8,500

LOT 70: VBR D206 OF 8T68 DUECE, 3-23-22 son of VBR G028 8F44 Growth 4021 x VBR 8T68 of 2210 Tex, sold to Randy Alley, Isabel, SD for $8,500

Alley Ranch from Isabel SD picked up a few bulls.

Jeff Van Beek talks about the bulls in the opening.