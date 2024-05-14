TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: May 8, 2024



Location: Mobridge Livestock



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

24 Two Yr Old Angus Bulls – $5,729

55 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,664





It was a great day for Van Beek Angus to host their 19th Annual Bull Sale. The sale was rescheduled due to the recent rains and amount of mud we had. A large crowd was on hand to finish their spring bull buying needs. Congratulations on a very good sale.



Top Selling Bulls

LOT 9 VBR C345 0F 0162 GUARANTEE, 2-6-23 son of Crawford Guarantee 9137 x KFLL Lady Elba 162 932 ET to Brian Winner New Weston OH for $9,500.

LOT 34 VBR CC31 OF 0171 CLARITY, 2-27-23 son of Connealy Clarity x E W A 0171 of 7145 Rainfall to Todd Goldsmith Rapid City SD for $9,250.

LOT 69 VBR C203 OF 7N39 RAINFALL, 4-16-22 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 x VBR 7N39 of 2210 Niagara to Jordan Irving Faith SD for $9,000.

LOT 10 VBR N315 OF 0144 NETWORK 956, 1-22-23 son of EWA Network 025 x Maplecrest Rita D0144 to Brian Winner New Weston OH for $8,500.

LOT 23 VBR CC34 OF 0G58 CLARITY X94, 3-8-23 son of Connealy Clarity x VBR 0G58 8F44 Growth 621 to Brian Winner New Weston OH for $8,500.

LOT 70 VBR D206 OF 8T68 DUECE, 3-23-22 son of VBR G028 8F44 Growth 4021 x VBR 8T68 of 2210 Tex to Randy Alley Isabel SD for $8,500.

Jeff Van Beek talks about the bulls in the opening. SRVanBeek-1

Alley Ranch from Isabel SD picked up a few bulls. SRVanBeekAlley