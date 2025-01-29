Van Newkirk Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Jan. 20, 2025



Location: at the ranch – Oshkosh, Nebraska



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

77 yearling bulls – $12,221

167 2 yr old bulls – $15,003

83 Hereford Open heifers – $2,720

132 Baldy open heifers – $2,750



It was another stellar day for the Van Newkirk Family and their annual production sale. The weather was extremely cold, but the sale facility was packed and hot! The sale results reflect the consistency that the VNK Family breeds, and is a testament to the quality of bulls that they raise. This year bulls were sold to 19 states and 85% of the bulls sold to repeat customers.

Congratulations to the entire Van Newkirk Family and crew on a great sale.

Top Bulls:

Lot 68 – $31,000. UU Laredo 3350; DOB: 3/6/23; Sire: UU Laredo 8479F; MGS: Churchill Sensation 028X. Sold to Jolly of Missouri.



Lot 198 – $30,000. UU Waffles 4075; DOB: 2/9/24; Sire: HH Advance 1128J ET; MGS: Churchill Sensation 028X. Sold to L Bar W Cattle of Absorokee, MT.



Lot 249 – $30,000. UU Butte 4288; DOB: 2/25/24; Sire: CL 1 Domino 2114K 1ET; MGS: Cl 1 Domino 883F 1ET. Sold to Stangle Herefords of Marsland, NE.



Lot 110 – $30,000. UU Caldwell 3418; DOB: 3/12/23; Sire: H5 9241 Advance 1174; MGS: SR Bakken 62Z. Sold to Jolly of Missouri.



Lot 70 – $27,500. UU Kingston 3354; DOB: 3/6/23; Sire: UU Kingston 0244H; MGS: SR Bakken 62Z. Sold to JLB of KS.



Lot 108 – $27,000. UU Cascade 3416; DOB: 3/12/23; Sire: CL 1 Domino 175J 1ET; MGS: HH Advance 7146T. Sold to Knippling Bros of Gann Valley, SD.



Lot 128 – $25,000. UU Chinook 3455; DOB: 3/16/23; Sire: HH Advance 1023J; MGS: SR Bakken 62Z. Sold to Ducommun of IA.



Lot 172 – $25,000. UU Trident 3550; DOB: 4/12/23; Sire: CL 1 Domino 883F 1ET; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. Sold to Cross C of ND.



Lot 243 – $23,000. UU Cascade 4261; DOB: 2/22/24; Sire: CL 1 Domino 175J 1ET; MGS: HH Advance 0159H. Sold to L Bar W of MT.



Lot 113 – $23,000. UU Remedy 3421; DOB: 3/13/23; Sire: SR Remedy 589G; MGS: SR Bkken 62Z. Sold to Knippling of SD.

