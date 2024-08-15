Vance says ‘fire the Agriculture secretary’ but appears to think it’s Granholm 

After a campaign rally in Michigan today, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, former President Trump’s running mate, said that a Trump administration would ”fire the Agriculture secretary” as part of an effort to lower food prices, but then added: “She is not doing a very good job.”

The second statement appeared to be a reference to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor. Vance was taking questions from reporters in front of the crowd and an attendee had shouted “Fire Granholm.”

Tom Vilsack is the Agriculture secretary.

During the rally, Vance repeatedly blamed the Biden-Harris administration for high food prices even though the Labor Department said today that inflation for food at home is now down to 0.1% from June to July and 1.1% for the year that ended in July.

A “grocery affordability crisis” causes “people like my grandmother to suffer the most,” Vance said. Vance was raised mostly by his grandmother.

Vance said food prices have gone up 21% under the Biden-Harris administration and added that Harris has been running the government because Biden is incapable of doing the job.

But Vance said the most important action to take to lower food prices is to increase energy production.”

Drill, baby, drill” will reduce food prices because more oil and gas would increase the fuel and fertilizer supplies, he said.

Vance said one grandmother he met on the campaign trail had served her family steak every Friday night for years, but now has to serve hamburger.In the United States, “if you work hard you should be able to afford a steak on Friday night,” Vance said.Harris has said she will tackle the affordability crisis on day one of her presidency, but she should have tackled it the day she and Biden took office, Vance said.Harris is promoting a “fake joy” because “she just got a promotion without earning a single American vote,” he added. (In reality, Harris was on the ballot with Biden in the primaries.)Vance acknowledged that the Republican ticket may not do well in Detroit, but he said he believes he and Trump “will win in rural areas by 85% but why not make it 90%?”

–The Hagstrom Report