Varilek Angus 71st Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 18, 2023
Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota
Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal
Averages:
61 reg. older Angus Bulls avg. $8,762
100 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,207
161 reg. Angus Bulls avg. $7,796
17 Open Heifers avg. $3,447
Varilek Angus hosted a big crowd for their annual sale. This firm continues to breed some of the outstanding Angus genetics in South Dakota. The sale was very strong, especially on the older bulls. The food and hospitality on this sale is worth the trip.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 113: $ 19,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – Connealy Weigh Up 171 x KG Solution 0018.
Lot 85: $ 18,000 to Dale Weeks, Winterset, Iowa – Connealy Stronghold 6587 x SAV Ten Speek 3022.
Lot 48: $ 13,500 to Charles Deckert, Dolton, South Dakota – Connealy Emerald x BUBS Southern Charm AA31.
Lot 38: $ 13,000 to Floyd Anderson, Ong, Nebraska – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x KM Broken Bow 002.
Lot 140: $ 13,000 to Leon Astleford, White River, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Varilek Confidence 3004 0.
Top Selling Open Heifer:
Lot 175: $ 6,250 to Michael Cahoy, Colome, South Dakota – Deer Valley Bottoms Up 6279 x Bruns Consensus 153.