  Varilek Angus 73rd Annual Bull Sal

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 15, 2025

Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal

Averages:

150 reg. Angus bulls – $9,154

17 reg. open Hheifers – $4,191

Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, continue breeding cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. These cattle are bred, fed, and developed on the Varilek ranch, with the herd having a long history of producing outstanding Angus cattle. Many Pathfinder designations are in the bloodlines of this herd. DNA testing, EPDs, and carcass ultrasound are used to assure that bidders know exactly what they are buying.The large crowd and the excellent quality of these cattle made for a very strong sale.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 4: $33,000 to Anderson Brothers, Nebraska – BAR Dynamic x Varilek Loaded 0038 32

Lot 38: $30,000 to a Nebraska Buyer – Connealy Craftsman x Varilek Product 4112 30

Lot 69: $23,000 to Dal Porto Livestock, Nebraska, and Rancho Casino, Nebraska – Connealy Salvation 7446 x GAR Ashland

Lot 36: $21,000 to Branch View Angus, Hustonville, Kentucky – Conealy Craftsman x GAR Ashland

Lot 25: $21,000 to Anderson Brothers, Nebraska – Ellingson Prolific x Baldridge 38 Special

Lot 163: $20,000 to a South Dakota Buyer – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Baldridge 38 Special

Top Selling Open Angus Heifer:

Lot 208: $6,250 to Straka Ranch, Stuart, Nebraska – Connealy Stronghold 6587 x Varilek Kill Shot 3157 67

Devin Burmeister, Geddes, South Dakota, and Joel Burmeister, Lakefield, Minnesota Varilek-Burmeister

Longtime customer, Charles Deckert, Dolton, South Dakota, bought Lot 7, a son of BAR Dynamic. Varilek-Deckert