Varilek’s Cattle Call

It was an old classic on display for long-time traders on Thursday and Fridays. Higher cash prices rallied the futures only to find a triple digit sell off to end the week. It was a buy the rumor, and sell the fact move for live and feeder cattle contacts.

Northern cash cattle mainly took place on Thursday with trade at $183 early and ending with some $187 to regionals for the high side. All packers participated to my knowledge with bids available for most producers. It was the seasonal high cash week for live cattle, so an encore would be the needed for the next leg in futures in my opinion.

The classic feel of negotiating cattle is something not to take for granted. Tight supply is the only fundamental we get to use to capitalize on this freedom. With most of the finishing yards using formulas, it can be a disadvantage to be a small independent producer. When numbers fill back up someday, we will see that issue highlighted yet again.

Grilling season is around the corner which will spike demand for delicious beef. The consumers are still demanding the higher quality cuts with packers noticeably paying premiums for certified angus beef and choice cattle. A stock market near record highs should help beef consumption, but higher food cost in general is a downfall.

The weather is outstanding with cattle gaining well in the feedyard. Some of the closeouts for fed cattle are losing money so keep an eye on producers fighting the market. It is a good idea to stay current if we want the market to continue higher. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

