Varilek’s Cattle Call: 6-9-23

The cattle market is in wild times with the tight supply and higher prices. Demand is holding strong with choice boxes climbing over $300. The consumer may hold the keys to the sustainability of a further rally. We know the supply fundamentals are friendly, but how high can we sell meat? Part of me wants to say that the cow herd will have to see bigger profits to provide incentive to put in the labor and buy high priced feed. Also, add on the high interest rates at the bank. If the market tanks now, we will still have the same issue of tight cow supply numbers. It is the producers turn to make some money.

Cash cattle led the charge again with $190-193 in the north, and bids in the south were up to $186. Dressed bids topped out in the north with $304 to a regional. Packers were actively after the cattle again with a current showlist. Producers were dipping into pens aggressively selling every hoof they could at those prices.

The futures market took a large hit after the high cash trade leaving hedgers and longs nervous. With the levels we are at, volatility will be normal as CME raised margins on cattle contracts. Once the market tipped over, it was too many people trying to get out one door. Hedgers joined in the action with open inventory. Nothing major changed for the fundamentals, so we will see if the market can shake it off as the packers are believed to need more cattle. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

