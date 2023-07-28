Varilek’s Cattle Call: All eyes on heifer retention

The cash cattle sector was fairly quiet due to some lower bids from the packer. Feed yards were current and held their ground for the most part. Some $2.92 dressed and $186 live trade happened on a few, but most producers were holding for $188-190. The south saw some bids at $178 on Friday that did not materialize yet as I write this.

It is officially the hot dog days of summer when demand can be a little rough. Packers are cutting kills with decreased margins and less beef offerings in the showcase. This is not a surprise seasonally, but it can make for a long August. Feedlots due tend to see a little boost in the second or third week of August for some Labor Day demand. If I was teetering with some lighter cattle, I might dare to hold out. Supply is still tight and producers can still stand on that.

Record high prices are fun, and feeder calf prices look to be strong into the fall feeder run. All eyes are on heifer retention moving forward. Do we finally pull females out of the feed yard and rebuild a cow herd? The tighter numbers are yet to come when that shift happens. Supply is friendly, but remember this is a futures market. When the cow herd rebuilds, the futures might see that and take a correction. There is plenty of risk with the many dollars we have invested in our cow herds and lots. The economy is still providing a beef hungry consumer, and we do not need to see a shift in that category. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

