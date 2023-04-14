Varilek’s Cattle Call:  All Time High

Another week of red-hot cash cattle trade went in the books. All time high live cattle futures and cash left a smile on the faces of cattle producers. It has been a long time coming for cattle feeders to have leverage to ask for a higher price for their cattle and get it. The unfortunate part is how small we have to shrink the cow herd to do so. When there are too many cattle, the blame goes all the way down to the cow calf guy. It should not be the cowman’s fault for calving out more head. We hope to find a way for the next generation to also be successful in the beef industry.

Finding that next generation is a question for me. With high interest rates and input costs, expansion of the cow calf operation becomes tough. It is a large investment to stick your neck out in the production industry. Large female slaughters over the last few years proved the feasibility for the producer. Prices are now reflecting those tight numbers with a larger supply a few years away.

Cash live cattle prices were as high as $185 in the north with the south high around $180 in Kansas. We have never seen cash cattle jump $20 in three weeks so the futures also went for a wild ride hitting contract highs. Thursday was the high trading day for the week. As soon as the futures peaked and corrected, packer bids started to pull back. We will have tighter numbers year over year going forward so we will be getting used to increased volatility. The calf crop of 2022 is mostly not ready for market, but producers will be looking in to the pens closely to find critters to sort. Enjoy the fun and find a new cold beverage from another brewing company to try with your steak this weekend. I am open to recommendations. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

