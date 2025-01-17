Varilek’s Cattle Call: Be careful

The cash market keeps bailing out the nervous futures week in and week out. An abnormally positive basis has been the theme with cash leading the charge. Record prices have many traders trying to pick a top in the futures, but cash did not want to roll over yet. Trade in the north hit a range of $203-206 to set another new record. Some cattle were scheduled for immediate delivery, but not every packer participated last week. Regionals were out in front with the trade with the ability to cherry pick. Not every producer had the luxury of $205 bids.

None of us know when the market will top and head lower. We do know that markets can correct and eventually do come down. “Correct from where” is the question. Producers have hard decisions to make when it comes to hedging. You need to have some forward thinking with your plan. Trading emotions can create some major problems at the levels we are at. Do you want to be hedged or not? Margin calls can consume the mind and are a real part of using futures. Options and LRP prices are very high and rightfully so. The cost of doing business at these levels will be high. Another trade needs to be willing to write the other side of the protection, and we all see the risk level.

The corn market is marching higher with the tighter ending stocks projected by the USDA. Funds are long and challenging our ability to cover cheap feed needs. A new President will keep the markets volatile with the uncertainty looming. Be careful and trade safe. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.