Varilek’s Cattle Call: Be careful

The cattle futures as of Thursday is in a downward spiral. This is written prior to whatever happened Friday which will include a monthly cattle on feed report. We were all left dissecting the reason for the large break.

First, the overseas turmoil is creating uncertainty with the futures markets in the United States. Nobody is sure how much it will really affect us with turmoil in the Middle East an ongoing battle. If the red white and blue get involved deeper, funds will be looking for the exit door all at once in my opinion.

Second, prices are high. Markets that go up, eventually come down. Everyone wishes they knew if this was the big one or not. Volatility is expected when trading at such historical levels. When the market takes a gut check, traders run for protection.

Third, the open interest is very low in the cattle contracts. The funds were heavy long during the entire rally but have found the sidelines at the moment. When trading is thin, it is easier for the market to take big swings without large volume trades.

Hopefully supply fundamentals can pull through for cattle prices. Fed cattle cash prices are $2-3 higher in the upper $180’s with packers close to the knife. Even the higher cash news is fading in to the wind with the significantly lower trade. Be careful in these markets, and do not try to be a hero in these markets. Have a good week.

