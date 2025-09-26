Varilek’s Cattle Call: Boxed beef prices down

I guess we can call the market mixed with a limit up day to start the week only to retract lower after. Traders are still on edge with the lack of direction lately in cattle futures. Open interest is slipping with the sideways chop rather than a trending market. The long funds will also be put on alert if a high in this market is confirmed.

Boxed beef prices have tumbled in recent weeks with demand bears poking there head out. It has been noted that beef movement slowed and some product was returned. Beef demand has not had any negative news to the markets during this rally until now. Prices in the store may have gotten high enough to find some backlash. The good news in my opinion is that just price is the slow down. We do not have a major negative story turning consumers away.

The feeder market remains solid with impressive cash prices. It is the live cattle trade that could be struggling. Lower trade from $231-233 set the tone midweek. I see a couple angles of that trade. Producers are interested in moving cattle. They are profitable, and producers are walking on egg shells with the swings in the futures. It might just keep us more current than we realize. The other point is just the leverage gained by the packer. Boxes are down, and they want some profits back. It might be at least a few weeks before the seasonally larger showlists get cleaned up in the north. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

