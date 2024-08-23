Varilek’s Cattle Call: Break in feeder cattle futures

We finished up another wild week for cattle futures with erratic trading and a bearish cattle on feed report. The correction from the record highs continued. We have seen a near $40 break in feeder cattle futures. Nerves ran high for cattle feeders that raced into hedges.

The “cattle on feed report” Friday showed “on feed” at 100.5% in line with the estimates. Marketings were also on target at 108%. The placements of 106% were 3% bearish compared to estimates. It might be hard to swallow with a market trying to find it’s place in life currently. With a very low open interest number, funds might not like the look of buying after these numbers in my opinion. There is hope that we have corrected enough which is true, but prices are still at high levels historically.

There could be some significant chart damage if the October live cattle futures do not pick up a step. A trendline from the covid lows to record highs will be in jeopardy when August futures go off the board next week. October will be the front month, and at it’s current price would not be a good technical sign.

All of our marketing plans are being challenged, and I do not like the thought of relying on hope. As cattle producers, we have a lot of money at stake. With losing turns projected, cheap feed could be the kiss of death if we continue to poor the weight on the cattle. Feeding conditions are great as well so keep that in mind. Call with questions because the ride is picking up speed. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.