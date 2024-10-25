Varilek’s Cattle Call: Bullish story continues

This week’s cattle market continued the bullish story as of late. $190 live and $300 dressed was traded throughout the region with some cash trade even higher. These cash levels bring some confidence back to the producer on many placed cattle that have been underwater for months. I am hopeful that this will give producers a reason to stay current even with low feed costs and excellent feedyard conditions. Feeder cattle prices reflect the bullish sentiment across the industry and should be respected as risk continues to be a growing factor. Futures continue higher providing hedging opportunity for many that the market has absorbed nicely. Fund participation and open interest keep growing which are nice bullish indicators. I believe the fundamentals in the cattle industry are as strong now as they have ever been. The drought story is alive and well again in many areas of the west, adding another hurdle to the thought of rebuilding the herd. There is outside market risk with a turbulent national and global environment. A money flow day could be a surprise at some point.

USDA Cattle on Feed Report 10/25/24:

Marketings 102% Est 102% Prior Month 96%

Est 102% Prior Month 96% Placements 98% Est 96% Prior month 99%

Est 96% Prior month 99% Cattle on feed 100% Est 100% Prior month 101%

by Dallas Granstra as a sub for Scott Varilek

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

