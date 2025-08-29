Varilek’s Cattle Call: Cash feeders the lead story

I would call cash feeders the lead story for the week after another volatile week in the futures. Sale barn orders are cleaning up cattle fast in my opinion. Corporate orders are leading the charge and not worrying as much about weight or sex of cattle. Packers will get cattle around them with formulas now that the market has gotten away from them. In a years’ time, the leverage story could be different with more formula cattle in the cash market. However, the south has not been healed yet with the Mexican border still shut.

The north renewed cash at $245 for about the sixth week straight, and the south tied it’s high at $242. With relatively steady cash, the futures closed the basis quickly. I believe that will make us feed like we did in the spring. Feeders are high, so producers will keep feeding what they have with this cheap cost of gain. You can afford to take less a month later after putting on gain at a good price. I expect weights to challenge records again. Our genetics can handle it, and the packers need pounds.

We all understand the sheer awe that this market provides. Any trade you put on will move your dollars fast. It is of the upmost that you stay grounded, and only trade against your risk in my opinion. A wrong move can make you pay dearly. Have a good week, and trade safe.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

