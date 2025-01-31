Varilek’s Cattle Call: Cash, tariffs, report

We had another eventful week with cash, tariffs, and a report. All markets were trading on the volatile side as President Trump’s deadlines were being rumored from February 1 to March 1 and then back to February 1. Tariffs should not be negative cattle as we import beef 2 to 1 and plenty of feeder cattle. Grains and hogs will trade that situation harder.

Cash trade was light in the north with $210-212 trade noted. It was pretty spotty with feedyards asking prices of $212-215. The south finally got off their rear end and were able to trade some $208 which was $6 higher than the previous week. Feeder calf prices were a little softer with the sharp break on the futures mid-week, but cow-calf producers were probably not complaining about the prices.

What can this market do for an encore. We are looking at a cattle inventory report that has my interest. With an expectation of 101% beef heifers kept for replacement, we are looking at a 99% rate instead. USDA shows that we are still not in a situation of rebuilding the cow herd. It looks like we are kicking the cow herd rebuild down road again. We also have some dry conditions in the north. These numbers would say producers are in the driver seat.

Demand may finally see its first pull back. Large packer and retail margins are in a tough spot after years of massive profits. We are still in the cycle for the producer. Retail prices were comparable to year ago levels, but recently the move higher needed to happen. It is wild times with all of the news so trade safe. Have a good week.