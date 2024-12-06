Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Cattle on feed a head-scratcher

We had strong fundamentals with cash and weak technical action last week to give us further choppy action. The cattle futures have not given a clear trend direction with the funds maintaining a healthy long position. Do not feel alone if you are feeling mostly cloudy on a trade strategy.

With a key reversal lower on feeder cattle prices earlier this week, we saw a follow through lower trade for a few days with a small recovery on Friday. There were a few uptrend lines that were broke on Thursday which caused some minor liquidation from traders. In my opinion, nobody really panicked with the sharply lower day.

Cash was the real talk last week. Feeder prices set new records daily with northern sale barns at the helm. It blew my mind to see calculated breakevens higher than $2. It begs the question of how small our cow herd actually is. The 100 percent “cattle on feed” number makes me scratch my head. The Mexican border is still closed, but it is the north cash that is on fire.

Live cattle trade entered the week with high expectations. Early asking prices were $195, but trade did develop from $190-192. It looked like lighter volume because feedyards moved plenty last week. Carcass weights did come down, so it this high cash price could be a holding action rally. Would you rather just put more pounds on what you have in the yard or dabble into the feeder calf market?

Seasonal trades feel out of the question to me with the great ride that is the cattle market, but over the next few weeks we typically see some bottoming action. However, we are not near any bottoms currently. Tread carefully and have a good week.

