Varilek’s Cattle Call: Cattle prices on a steady recovery higher

The monthly “cattle on feed” report will come out this Friday. Estimates for the report will surface in the beginning of the week, and traders are anticipating a sharp decrease in placements. Cold weather and a smaller supply will both be at fault for the lower trend. Some early estimates are as low as the mid 80’s for a percentage of year ago levels.

Cash trade for live cattle started slow with lower bids from packers. Thursday trade did firm to $180 live and $286-287 dressed. Most of the majors were present in the trade with spring rally and seasonal highs around the corner. It may not feel like grilling season yet, but cash highs can typically happen in the second or third week of March.

The futures market is staying on the uptrend. When there are days of triple digit losses, prices fight back. Funds are only playing a small part with open interest staying on the thin side. The resilience of the futures market could be led by the strong cash feeder prices. Feedlot optimism is evident, but it does carry a large risk when it comes to the amount of funds at risk. Have a plan when investing in calves, because they do not automatically work upon purchase as usual.

If it walks and talks like a duck, it must be a duck. We are in a bull market that is. Cattle prices are fighting off some negative stories and are on a steady recovery higher. Seasonals do scare me a little as we can put in a high during this time of year. Demand should stay good with consumers eager to purchase coming soon, and packers may want to make a push to secure more beef. For me, the grill is lit all year. Have a good week!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.