Varilek’s Cattle Call: Chinese tariffs could mean more imports for US

It was another good week for cattle with steady cash to end Friday at $195 in the north and $193 in the south. Some trade may have picked up after writing this article. A few packers were short bought and continued to ship cattle many miles to fill holes. It has been impressive that cash cattle have hung on this long.

Carcass weights were down slightly and brought them within 9 pounds of year ago levels. Feeding weather has been great. Cattle have not faced many challenges with intakes and gains high. Yard conditions might have slipped, but Canadian concrete is on the way next week with temperatures dropping.

Demand is solid for the holiday season yet again. Packers will likely tote kill cuts in the coming weeks after the seasonal rib demand. However, China beef prices are very low. Chinese beef producers are struggling with the flood of imports they receive from Australia and South America. If there is a tariff, there could be even more beef set to head for the United States. Our country is importing almost 2 to 1 for what we export already. It could be a further risk if more beef needs a home.

Feeder prices still lead the charge. The supply must still be short alongside a closed Mexican border. Trade with Mexico should resume after the first of the year but with restrictions. It may take some growing pains before they efficiently ship cattle into the U.S. We still have an uphill battle to growing the cow herd with high costs and labor shortages for ranches. It just might be the nugget to keep prices high in the upcoming year. Happy New Year and good luck in 2025!

