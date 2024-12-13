Varilek’s Cattle Call: Feeder cattle prices break records

The Cattle Call comes from Dallas Granstra this week, filling in for Scott Varilek.

Futures trade this week was very encouraging following a key reversal and some follow through last week. I believe this reflects the level of fund participation even at these high levels and the fundamentals at the production level. Feeder cattle prices continue to break records contributing to the euphorically bullish nature of the market. The investment required continues to climb with every turn of the feedlot. I have been encouraging producers to take advantage of these big rallies and engage in some sort of risk protection. The outside market concerns from a macro economic standpoint seem to be quieting, but still need to be respected in my opinion.

One thing I have my eye on is the conversation on tariffs with the new administration coming in January. There is potential for some negative blowback on the cattle market. Large global importers of beef have been adjusting to US supply for some time already at this point, but it is something to be aware of.

There is speculation of the US and Mexico border opening back up for feeder cattle imports at the beginning of 2025. I do not believe this will be a trend change type story, but could have some bearish news for those that want it! The closed border didn’t remove the Mexican feeder cattle from the supply chain, but maybe just backed them up..? A cattle on feed report in the beginning of 2025 may show a surprising number of placements based on a future rush of feeders over the border when it reopens.

Cash cattle traded at 193.00 in the beginning of the week topping out at 196.00 on Thursday. Reports of northern cattle being shipped south are now common place.

Boxes finished the week higher. Demand continues to be persistent even at these levels.

The Wasde report on 12/10/24 forecasted more good news for the bulls. With less beef products and higher beef prices for 2025. 27.04 billion pounds of beef were produced in 2024 with an average price of $186.68/cwt for live steers. 25.67 billion pounds are forecasted for production in 2025 with an average price of $191.00/cwt for live steers.

