Varilek’s Cattle Call: Feeders are the leaders

That was great way to finish a week in the cattle markets. It has been a slow grind higher for cattle prices, but the trade Thursday and Friday added a swift $5 rally to the live cattle and $8 on the feeders. It caught many traders off guard with markets that were leaning on the overbought side with lighter news to trade for the week.

Cash prices for live cattle started steady at $174 and ended the week in the $177 area. Prices moved higher after the sharp rally and February futures finished the week at $178.45. February futures are within two weeks of delivery but do not act worried currently in my opinion.

The feeder prices in the sale barns may have been a bigger story with larger runs scheduled due to previous weather issues. It was a test for the market, and the cash feeders appeared up for the challenge. Reports were that cash feeders have rallied around the $20/cwt over the last 3 weeks.

“The feeders are the leaders” is a slogan that traders can look to for direction, and with a “cattle inventory” report next week, the market could be looking ahead. I do not think it is a surprise that the industry is looking for a smaller cow herd. Analysts have been pointing to lower numbers since the last report. That is the head scratching part when we see such sharp rally. We are not used to that quick of a rally as cattle producers, so we are left looking for what other news there is.

Funds have been largely near the sidelines over the last few months, but with charts that have flipped to a stronger signal, maybe they started to dabble. Record highs in 2023 had good fund participation. A rally in to the next year may need the funds with near 80% of fed cattle traded on a formula basis. Packers hold the leverage in the feeding industry unless we can find a way to get more negotiating power. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

