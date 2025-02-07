Varilek’s Cattle Call: Frustrating

It was a frustrating week for cattle after the correction lower continued. Three main reasons were to blame in my opinion. Other factors were included but maybe were not headline grabbers.

A new strain of bird flu was found in dairy cattle. It was suspected to come directly from wild birds and not spread cow to cow. Bird flu in cows was in the news last year but had not popped its head up in a while. During a heightened flu season for many people, worries could have been amplified from that. It added to more uncertainty, but traders may have brushed that off after a day of trading.

Another reason was the Mexican border reopening to cattle coming in to the United States. It has been a process for new protocols for cattle traveling north, but headway has been made. There was a lot of speculation as to the number of head making it, but I believe the number has increased daily. I anticipated that the 500 head per day number did not last long and hit the 1,000’s.

Third, packers were advertising slaughter cuts for next week. Cash cattle prices got a away from the big four, and it was an attempt to reign that in. I usually think kill cuts are more of a January issue seasonally, but there might be some time for them currently since the market got so smoky. How long will they be interested in slowing down? Spring demand is right around the corner with March purchases fitting the bill for grilling season buying. We are not overrun with numbers and should be able to maintain leverage in my opinion. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.