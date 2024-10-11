Varilek’s Cattle Call: Futures higher than cash

The cattle uptrend is intact but tried a sideways approach last week. A solid cash market led the futures to better levels over the last two months. Currently futures passed the cash tried which gave things a head-scratching feel. Trade at $187 in the south and north happened from Tuesday through Friday. October futures held around $189 and did not see any deliveries. From these levels cash will need an encore to get the next level higher completed.

Funds have been a large part of this rally with the steady climb to respectable levels. The worrisome outside markets aided with the Dow Jones and S&P hitting record highs again. The sudden stability of the stock market coupled with slow chain speed by packers has given the choice boxed beef a $20 rally.

Packers used the slow speed to help their margins and to put more weight on cattle. Big carcass weights have been adding production to a tighter supply historically. When feeders get too current on inventory, it appears the slower chain speed kicks in to keep producers feeding cattle. Now the futures prices are higher than cash which could further promote feeding cattle longer. I might have to think hard to remember the last negative basis we saw in the cattle market.

Looking ahead we have some nice prices to use for hedging strategies again. It always feels good to have a big rally, but I do not want to get complacent here. We know what prices can do, and the market will need some serious fire power to get the next leg to $200 live. Watch the direction of the funds is something I will be keeping an eye on. Have a good week.