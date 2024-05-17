Varilek’s Cattle Call: Great finish Friday

Live and feeder prices rose all week and finished with a bang. Monday the national media was running regurgitated bird flu stories every hour, but consumers did not bite on the worry. Tuesday started a turnaround which led to a great finish Friday.

Cash prices started with steady bids from $187-188 on Thursday with no traction. Thursday night rumors circled that $190 traded. By Friday morning several of the packers had joined the $190 trade with one single trade that I heard at $191. That put the industry right alongside the all-time high cash trade on a weekly basis. Many of the producers elected to take the good cash with it being higher than all of the prices in the futures market.

That selling incentive helped move cattle that needed to be cleaned up. Carcass weights were running 28 pounds more than year ago levels on steers. Another jump was recorded for all cattle carcasses, but the market shrugged it off quickly. With some breakevens from $188-190, it could be a sign of some producers fighting the market with such a large investment.

We can see a rally in cash in the second and/or third week of may typically during peak demand season. It is great news to have the higher cash, but beware of packers trying to sit on their hands next week with June futures trading at an abnormal discount. However, technicals look good after a wedge breakout formation. Just keep those grills going and enjoy the weather.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.