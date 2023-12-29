Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Happy New Year

We can wrap up the record prices of 2023 and end on a mixed note. It was great to see a profitable year in live and feeder cattle that the producer needed. Tight supply was the main story with a decreased cow herd. The year ended with a sizable setback from those highs with the funds barely participating in the month of December.

As we turn the page, that tight supply will be the lead story yet again in my opinion. Expansion of the cow herd does not look to be the theme so far, but moisture will provide a great start to the grasslands. When heifers are kept back for replacements, there will be less numbers on feed when heifer retention starts. I am poised for another great year with prices in the producers favor.

Demand has been rock solid even with higher prices. The wide choice-select spread tells me that the consumer is still looking for higher quality beef. January has never been a great demand month, but packers were buying plenty of cattle last week with talk of excellent forward meat sales.

Live cattle cash prices rallied $3-4 to mainly $172-173 live and $272 dressed. Most of the packers were participating and scheduling delivery of cattle was not a problem. I have heard both stories of cattle waiting for delivery and quick pick-up dates. It was a nice finish to the year as producers needed to clean up heavy weight cattle. Every hoof on feed has been carrying extra flesh with the outstanding weather conditions. A little winter shift would also help bring the weights back to a more reasonable area. Thanks to all who have helped make this a great year. Happy New Year!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

