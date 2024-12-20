Varilek’s Cattle Call: I expect to hear more about slowing chain speed

The stock market took some of the headlines this week with uncertainty over the future of interest rates. Wednesday afternoon the Dow Jones ended down over 1,100 points which further added to the sell off in cattle futures Thursday. Friday was a good recovery for most commodities including cattle.

The cash news was solid at steady money in the north with $195 to majors and a little $196 to some regionals. Even with the break in futures, producers held leverage in the cash market. Feeder calf auctions did not take much of a hit either in the north. Prices continued to be high with the U.S. in the tightest part of the cattle cycle.

Good cash prices in December can be typical. It is January that usually warrants one of my least favorite times of the year for cash cattle. Basis can be weak, and packers tend to stand up on the top of a mountain advertising kill cuts. I expect to hear more about slowing the chain speed until we get closer to spring. It is a way for packers to maintain leverage over the producer and add to margins. An interesting note is a new plant coming on line this spring. Will packers be able to back up too far if another competitor enters the mix?

It was a nice recovery at the end of the week, and I feel like producers did not panic with the stock market crash. With feeders being the leaders, it does not feel like we are ready to roll over just yet in my opinion. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and can take comfort in knowing Jesus came to Earth for you and me. Have a good week.

