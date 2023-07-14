Varilek’s Cattle Call: Inflation still a factor

It was a great finish to the week with higher futures and cash prices. After an ugly Wednesday trade, cattle producers did not buckle for lower cash trade and held out. By waiting out the storm, some cash trade developed late with $186 picked in the north. The south did not see the $2 higher trade, but did have some bids of $176 late Friday. The showlists are extremely tight for July in my opinion. The short supply rally is keeping on even with seasonally sluggish demand around the corner.

It is a tough market for hedgers because margin calls with fast moving money. Marketing plans need some thought because there is a lot of risk on the line. When markets can move $5 or more during a single trading session, the amount of money you spend for a put may not seem so bad. We are all adjusting to record high prices, and producers were in need of a healer from long years of small profits.

The tight supply will be of note in the foreseeable future, but how high can the beef trade handle? Inflation is still a factor, and prices of many goods are high. Beef will need to join that high category if we are to see a sustainable beef industry. Production costs today make it necessary for higher priced beef in the store. Closeouts on fed cattle are over $400 with the break in corn futures, but replacing cattle is tough with the cow calf sector capitalizing on the tighter supply. Let us all take a minute to enjoy the ride and be thankful we finally got the well-deserved rally. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

