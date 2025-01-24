Varilek’s Cattle Call: January 24, 2025

The cash market took the cake again, and futures realized prices were not retracting. Live cattle trade in the south started at $201-202 on Tuesday. The more independent north held out and received $210-212 from several packers. It was a euphoric feeling with majors leading the charge in the cash market. It has been several years since I can note that kind of charge. It was an epic feeling to see the rip higher over all the work we put in as producers. Tight numbers were the main reason the cattle market started the journey higher and was the cause for steeper cash.

Demand has been great for years, so what finally woke up the market? A formula-based market trade gave the leverage to the packers. Not enough money was making it down to the producer. Liquidation was the only answer for money strapped cowboys. The bed was made with record profits above those cowboys and tighter numbers were left upon us.

How high can we go? That is the main question everybody asks. Nobody has that answer. You can only look at your risk. The market is set up to stay strong for a while, but we all know things can turn south in short order. In 2020 packers could have paid these cash prices and still made a profit. If producers see a long-term chance to make a living, they will expand. However, the feeling of a rug being jerked is what we are accustomed to.

It is almost a side note that we had a “cattle on feed report” Friday. It printed slightly friendly placements which puts bulls at more ease. We are in some wild times so be careful. Make smart business decisions for yourself and respect the market. Do not bury your head in the sand with your opinion. There is a big enough paddle for everyone’s butt. Just stay tuned if you need some more slogans from the trading floor. Have a good week.

