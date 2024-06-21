Varilek’s Cattle Call: June 21, 2024

Asking prices were strong at $200 live all week for feed yards after the sharp rally in cash the week prior. As the week drug on, a few trades did start to happen at $197-198 in the north and $188-190 in the south. Some meat bids were $310-312 in the north with some additional grid premiums attached. This article was written Friday afternoon so the trade could have changed since this writing.

The cattle on feed report out at 2:00 Friday will put some pressure on the market with bearish numbers across the board. The “on feed” number of 100% was 1% greater than the estimate with market also 1% behind. The placements of 104% were 5% over estimates and will be a bigger hurdle in my opinion. Some of the excellent cash trade did carry on after the report. Packers might have been able to by inventory without risk of the board rallying with negative numbers to scare traders in my opinion.

One scary point for me in the cattle futures is the lack of participation from the long speculator or the funds. The open interest level for cattle remains low. When any given market is making record highs on tight supply, funds generally are a big part of the move. I do not see the interest in funds trying to join the party to push the market higher. This “on feed” report will not help that matter of confidence in prices either. Deferred futures were already trading softer at the end of the week even with high cash prices.

Praying for everyone affected by the recent flooding. We face many challenges in life but God will not put us through anything we can not handle in this short time we have on Earth. Think of the bigger picture. Grill a steak this weekend and make it a great week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.