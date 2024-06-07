Varilek’s Cattle Call:    June 7, 2024

The cattle markets appeared highly sensitive to bird flu news early on in the week. The WHO (World Health Organization) investigated a death of a 59-year-old male in Mexico from the month of April. The gentleman was a type 2 diabetic that was bed-ridden for 3 weeks with kidney failure and had never worked at a dairy or poultry farm. It was then announced by WHO that the deceased had H5N2 (variant of the bird flu). Futures prices shot lower with the news media running the story.

I have several questions about that recent announcement. First, why was this person tested for bird flu when it did not look to be a case needing it. That gives me a small idea of how hard they are looking for bird flu. The bottom line is that we will have bird flu stories coming at us moving forward. The general public is meeting the news with some backlash after the announcement of a human vaccine to prevent bird flu. I do not hear from many ready to head back down the Covid road again.

You are catching a lot of my opinion in this writing, but this is the news we are forced to trade. I like the fundamental cash news with the north trading above $190 yet again, and feeder calf prices are rock solid on tight numbers. Demand is good with a $15 choice/select spread. Seasonals will tend to drop off toward the end of the summer from here. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.