Varilek’s Cattle Call: Live cattle cash trade little weaker

A week that started with a negative tone ended with a bang on strong finish led by the feeder futures. Cash feeder prices have been strong and a $4.00 higher close Friday gave producers a mood for a good weekend. Fundamentals were likely not the driving factor in my opinion. Funds have been holding long positions, and chart patterns were close to a negative signal. Yet again fund money protected the market in my opinion.

Live cattle cash trade was a little weaker with $185 live in the north and south. Some trade slipped to $183-184. It was a different tone from packers with producers challenging the upper ends of weights on fed cattle. It has been normal for producers to make them big with a cheaper cost of gain and high-priced replacements. In years past, heavy cattle are a detriment to the movement of cattle. Tight supply is keeping packers charging after cattle currently. If we reach a window with more numbers, packers will be sure to grab the leverage back, and the last men standing with big critters could be discounted. Maybe that is wrong, but I think many yards are becoming accustomed to setting more carcass weight records.

Open interest remains high and the funds are defending. Boxed beef movement is usually sluggish in the beginning of November and appears to be just that. I do not see a long-term worry about beef demand with a healthy stock market in my opinion. Consumers are still demanding high quality beef. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

