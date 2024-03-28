Varilek’s Cattle Call: March 28, 2024

It was a volatile week for cattle prices with a new development on the dairy front. Two weeks ago, reports of cows dropping off milk production in Texas was being talked about. The reason was unknown and tighter biosecurity measures were being put in place. Fast forward to the present, and we are looking at avian bird flu tests returning positive in dairy herds. The first question is usually, “how can bird flu get into a cow.” That alone points to the reason the market is nervous. There is not a definitive answer to what is exactly happening and how. The facts are that is affecting milk production on older lactating cows in a growing area of the United States.

All the food quality news I read, they use the word safe. Safe is a great word to hear with cattle near record prices. The other worry is liquidation of dairy cows, but slaughter cow prices are staying strong. Everyday that passes without an addition to the avian bird flu story, we can get back to beef fundamental reality.

Live cattle cash prices finished the week strong with $3.00 dressed finishing up the Thursday morning trade. Many of the packers were heard in the country securing cattle. For having a decreased slaughter for several weeks, feedyards feel current without troubles getting a bid in my opinion. The question is then raised on how tight we really are. We saw increased placements on several reports to end the year last year. It has not felt like showlists are overrun with numbers. Carcass weights might lean differently, but I attribute most of that to great weather conditions.

Keep your head down with the news in front of us. Remember an old trader saying, “uncertainty is always bearish.” We have plenty of uncertainty now. If nothing new takes off from current dealings, we are ok. Just stay tuned.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.