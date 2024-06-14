Varilek’s Cattle Call: Old-fashioned bidding war

The futures prices were led higher by the exploding cash market. It was an old-fashioned bidding war for fed cattle on Thursday with bids starting at $193 and ending at $200 live to a regional. Producers used their leverage on tight numbers for record day.

This will change the way feedyards think about putting weight on cattle. You can lower your breakeven by approximately $5/cwt by adding an extra 100 pounds. With upper $196-199 cash, adding an extra 200 pounds does not look lucrative with an August board at $183.17. The futures market is telling you to capitalize on this cash rally now with any animal that will hit your showlist in the next month or even two. The large carcass weights will drop quickly if this positive basis persists. I understand this is a year like no other when it comes to basis, but August can typically yield a more even price with the board.

Margins are changing quickly in the beef sector. A retailer and packer that once held record profits are now handing some over the producers. The cow calf herd shrunk with lack of profitability and can not be rebuilt overnight. High input costs, worker shortages, and interest rates are not aiding in getting heifers back to the cow herd. If the beef herd will be rebuilt, it can not be attacked by a bird flu story every other week striking fear in producers. To ensure a more sustainable beef industry, producers need more leverage in my opinion.

Let’s celebrate the good times and look forward to a great year with tight cattle numbers yet to come. Keep the grills going. With a choice/select spread around $18, that tells me many others are enjoying the great taste of beef. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

