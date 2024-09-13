Varilek’s Cattle Call: Plenty of turmoil

The stock market played a big role in the cattle over the last two weeks. There was a presidential debate and plenty of turmoil to go around. On September 11, a day to never forget, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 900 points at one point in the day. By the end of the day, it closed higher. Maybe it was a tribute to how the United States of America can bounce back, but cattle were very aware of the lower stock market. Once green ink happened for indices, cattle futures followed suit.

Every day that we have stable outside markets, the cattle can get back to trading fundamentals. The cattle cycle shows tighter supply, and that is what continues to show up. Cash prices held firm in the low 180’s, and northern feeder sales look to be off to a great start. After a near washout from all-time-highs, cattle prices are enjoying some recovery.

Carcass weights have been a band aid for packers with the tighter numbers. With most of our cattle feeding rolling over for packers with a formula trade, inventory has been pushed back to add pounds to the market. Iowa is a highly negotiated state, and you can see the well below average weights versus formula trading states that rely on a packer formula. It has been a long battle over negotiated trade versus formula trade, but you can guess which side the corporate part of the cattle industry is in. We need more grass roots movements in the cattle industry. High prices can keep many producers quiet, but problems still exist.

Thanks for letting me vent. It does feel like the cattle market came back nicely last week with hopes of getting to some higher levels. If there was an article last week, I might have been singing there is a tear in my beer possibly. What a difference a week can make. Have a SAFE harvest!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

