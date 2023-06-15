Varilek’s Cattle Call: Record highs being met with sharp corrections

We have a wild market on our hands with a hard break in the live and feeder cattle futures. Record highs are being met with sharp corrections leaving many in question. Several factors are keeping the market on the move.

Live cattle cash prices were spotty at the time of this article on Thursday. Trade may have developed after this writing. A few bids of $190 were noted in the north on fancy black cattle. Producers still held the leverage, but packers elected to wait to see if the board would help them out in my opinion. Demand looks great with choice boxes climbing to $341. Grilling season has two more holiday weekends before we start the dog days of summer.

There is a group of traders that believe demand is slowing down due to consumer push back. I do not put myself in that category yet. A friend of mine just brought me a drive through cup of glorified juice that cost $6. With consumers paying those kinds of prices on non-essentials, why can’t beef be higher? We are still not seeing mass cow herd growth with the high-priced inputs. It appears to be more of the cashing in by selling more.

The feedyards appear to be current with the high cash prices. Producers are dipping in hard to take advantage. Many of the July market cattle are already sold which will make for a better summer low than expected in my opinion. Do not get me wrong, we are at some high prices so a correction could happen, but I look at it as an opportunity to get back in the game. Have a good weekend with no markets on Monday, June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.