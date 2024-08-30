Varilek’s Cattle Call: Recovery week

It was a nice recovery week for cattle futures. The August live cattle contract finished its last day strong, and October climbed to a respectable level in the upper 170’s. The October contract will be the front month next week which made the strong close a bonus. Long term charts have an uptrend line to hold, and the lead month needs to keep that intact. Next week will be a key week for technical with a possible follow through higher or the alternative which means broken uptrend.

The uptrend I speak of is a nice clean line from the covid lows to the record highs. Funds and cattle traders watch such lines for direction. Charts do not mean everything to a market, but with the cattle finding a more unstable pace, we need all the help we can get.

Cash cattle came in around steady money with $184-185 in the north and $182-183 in the south. There were hopes of trending cash higher, but steady money is a victory for the last week of August in my opinion. Several packers were taking part in the trade.

Carcass weights remain a worry for me. We are well above year ago levels and are staring at some much cheaper feed prices. The current breakevens on cattle being sold are positive. If closeouts start to slip into red ink, producers tend to fight the market and put on more weight. There is a scenario that could happen if cash gets much weaker. Some of the yearling breakevens could be as high as $196-200. That seems like a far reach from here currently. Proceed with caution and get excited for another good fall run for feeder prices. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

