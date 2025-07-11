Varilek’s Cattle Call: Soap opera

If I had ever watched a soap opera, it might have been like watching the cattle futures lately. It was hard to digest the ups and downs last week. We saw a $16 rally in the feeder calf futures and $12 for the live cattle respectively.

A rally in the beginning of the week was unforeseen until the news started to break. The Mexican border was closed again after a case of New World Screworm was noted further north into Mexico. The on and off again saga stayed on with the uncertainty of the NWS. Will it be bearish or bullish if it reaches the United States. It is bullish in the stance of being a production woe, but will the consumer become scared of the news. It will not make eating beef a problem. The ladies on the view or some other media source would be what the market worries about.

On top of the border news, tariffs were threatened to Brazil at 50% starting August 1. The United States has imported a lot of beef from Brazil since the start of the year. It equaled around 1/3 of our total beef imports through 6 months. The United States has been importing beef 2 to 1 over exports with Brazil being our number 1 source.

It is extreme volatility with live cattle contract highs and all-time highs in feeder futures. Trade careful and do not overtrade. It is a recipe for disaster when caught on the wrong side. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.