Varilek’s Cattle Call: The dog days of summer

It was a sideways week for the cattle futures for a change. Cash prices gave mixed signals in the live cattle, and feeders held their own with sale barns toting good prices. Of course, you cannot call it a week without a screw worm rumor to end the week.

Cash prices came in good with one major dipping into the south. Northern prices were 3.80 dressed and $240-242 live. My false hope was that it was mainly regionals dipping into the cash market. It was a rotating schedule of which packer would be close for which day. Three packers were dark and a major started canceling kills for next week. Welcome to the dog days of summer. Packers are content to just pull from formula cattle and leave the cash negotiations alone. They want the cattle, but why would you chase numbers that are not there. It will only make their current inventory higher priced. On weeks like this, we are thankful to have these small regionals to keep some high prices flowing. Yes, that is a nudge to formulas and a packer-controlled industry. Unfortunately, producers can only raise the price due to the smallest cow here since 1951 or whatever that year was.

Thanks for listening while I got that off my chest. The screw worm rumors started Friday with a possible United States wild life case. The first rumors were greeted with a down market on uncertainty, so naturally the futures went lower. We all want to be quick experts here. Wildlife in Florida has had the issue in 2016, and it is a production issue only. It may appear bearish because we are at high levels, but it does mean less beef in the long run. Good luck trying to dissect and stay ahead of that. Have a good week.

Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.