Varilek’s Cattle Call: Third week trading higher

The new year started like many others with the demand bears chirping about breaking beef prices. Seasonally we have seen January be a slow month for beef demand, and boxed beef prices broke on cue in the first week of the year. Maybe that is why January is my least favorite month to trade cattle futures or cash cattle.

Packers did add a Saturday kill to make up for a holiday week which was a good sign to keep the chains moving. Carcass weights finally came in a couple pounds lower week over week, but remained at lofty levels. Everything on feed carried extra weight with the good weather, and the inefficiency of large cattle on feed showed up in some closeouts. Cash did trade higher around $175 live and dressed trade was from $2.73-2.78. That was a third week in a row trading higher for something to feel good about.

Grain prices are starting the year by taking a significant break. A large than expected supply coupled with poor demand over the year looks to weight corn and soybeans in particular. Famers have a lot of grain available to move in the new year with high interest rates. In my opinion, that is some of the early pressure we are seeing for grains. South America looks to be getting some nice rains adding to the bearish tone. For feed needs, I do not mind having some coverage here, but it looks like the grain sector will remain under pressure. The January WASDE report will come out next week for some added volatility. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.