Varilek’s Cattle Call: Traders running for the door

Last week was one of largest breaks in history in one week’s time. Markets that took the stairs up, sometimes look to the elevator for the way down. That was the feel for the week with $15 dollar break in feeders which took them more than $30 off the all-time highs. Live cattle futures broke $12 for the week putting them more than $20 from some contract highs.

When a record high market flips, the action lower takes your breath away. Trades were rushing to exit longs while hedgers were diving for protection. It probably started from the last “cattle on feed report”. The tight supply story led the charge for the high prices, but an inventory increase changed the minds of some in the industry. Once traders started running for the door, there were too many trying to fit through that same small door.

Nervous markets can be the worst to trade and can create rash decisions. I understand the market is below your breakeven, but that doesn’t mean the market will quit going lower. Producers can fight a downtrend market by doing nothing, but that is not always right. We have to respect what the market is giving us. The best time to put out a fire is immediately rather than wait and see if it goes away. Cow herd numbers will eventually help the market rally again, but in the meantime, cheap corn with a fighting producer could cause large carcass weights.

There is a lot to digest after this break so get some good sleep, and let’s tackle it again next week. Be dissecting your marketing plan, and look for opportunities when shifts happen this fast. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.