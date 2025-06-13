Varilek’s Cattle Call: Uncertainty is bearish

Two major outside stories caused a sizeable correction in the overbought cattle futures. It was a great run to record highs with cash feeders and live cattle. Producers have fetched much needed profits in the cattle industry this year, and everyday that question of “how high can they go?” hangs in the balance.

First, ICE raids put packing plants on alert with deportation teams in the area. Some workers did not show up to work in fear of being deported. That slowed the chain speed down for some plants. Packers did not have an abundance of cattle in the first place, but it did show a significantly lower slaughter this week. The raids was the first story to correct the futures prices.

Second, a bombing of Iran from Israel swirled all of the markets on Friday with uncertainty of future war ramifications. “Uncertainty is bearish” is the trading quote that comes to mind when dealing with such a situation. Tight supply and good demand takes a back seat when funds are long and looking to unwind with outside markets making large moves.

Could these be the reason we are done with the raging bull market? That is yet to be determined, but the cattle futures will be walking on egg shells to start the week next week. Cash prices will need to be what bails out the lower trade again. Stories like these are why we pay margin calls. Everyday you wake up, there can be a story sending the market into trouble. Have a good week.

