Varilek’s Cattle Call: Uncertainty

Trading cattle futures still feels comparable to middle school drama on the playground. Volatility is grueling, and traders are sick of that part. It is the shear uncertainty wrapped up in the market with many reasons to blame.

Secretary Rollins is still in hot pursuit meeting with Mexico to track a border reopening. The problem is, there are no details on when or over numbers allowed. Also, tariff talk rages on. The United States is in talks with Brazil, but beef does not appear on the initial list of products. Throw both of those stories in the uncertainty bin.

Cash fed cattle was the other negative story for the market. Prices in the north started at $226 but ended the week with producers trying to get $222. Packers were buying cattle at all prices in between. It will give those packers leverage through the end of the month for sure. Producers have big cattle in the north. That might make us uncurrent if we can’t keep these cattle moving. My gut says we might creep a week or two into December before we can get some leverage back.

It is very hard to know what to do with $15 daily trading ranges in the cattle futures. At this point, you are a hedger or you are not. Speculative trading has more risk than ever before. Long term uptrends are intact but will be in jeopardy if the market keeps sliding. Have a good week.

