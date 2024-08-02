Varilek’s Cattle Call: Volatile market

It is really tough to digest this kind of volatile cattle market. Futures prices are plummeting with anxiety levels running high. Traders are facing uncertainty with why and how far this market can break. Nobody is having fun with this kind of break in my opinion. None of us know how far it can move or in what direction. You have to look at your own risk, and be careful. Doing nothing or the wrong thing can cost you a lot of money in a hurry.

Feeder cattle traded as much as $8.00 lower on Friday after a sharply lower trade the day before. The CME place larger daily limits on futures for some stupid reason so producers were left with the consequences. A balance sheet for your local bank can change more than your banker would like to know probably. Futures prices did rebound to settle around the $4.00 lower mark.

Reasons for the break are not up front evident. The stock market ended the week on it’s rear end for one of the factors. Second, packers appeared to be taking turns which plant would be dark for a couple of days due to tight numbers. Rumors circulated on plants staying open over the last two weeks creating a nervous feeling. Third, a market near all-time highs has sellers waiting to pounce at the first sign of weakness. Once the market started a lower correction, it was a snowball affect that pushed the market to much lower prices.

Maybe cooler heads can prevail if cash prices hold together. We still have tight supply historically. Markets laced with computers and artificial intelligence can correct markets faster than we are used to. An old three-week correction can happen in minutes with high-speed technology. It feels like traders are trying to adjust some of the new daily swings. I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but this is what we are seeing. Let’s take it a day at a time and try not make too many risky decisions. Have a good week!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

