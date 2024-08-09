YOUR AD HERE »

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Wild week

News News |

That was too wild of a week for most cattle produces.  With larger daily limits on the futures, your bottom line was changing by the second with cattle values plummeting as much as $9.25/ cwt in one day for feeder cattle.  A large break in the stock market started the fall on Friday and carried into the week. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both saw a rebound Thursday, but cattle did not turn the corner until Friday.

Cash cattle felt weaker with $193 trade that drifted to $192 before shutting down.  Producers were lined up to sell cattle that make money at these levels.  Seasonally we would see a cash push this week for Labor Day buying, but the outside noise was too much to overcome.  Cash feeders were noticeably softer as well with the uncertainty of a bottom.

It is a scary feeling when cattle break this fast.  Long speculators feel that way too, and dumped around 60,000 contracts out of the open interest.  I do not anticipate them to feel so comfortable to jump back in immediately in my opinion.  It takes several days to climb a market and only one swift kick for a correction.  Markets can take the stairs up and the elevator down.  Stay aware, and do not freeze up when it happens. 

Technical analysis shows we are still holding some long-term uptrend lines.  Those are some important lines to hold in my opinion.  If we see a further break below those lines, the retracement numbers are the kind I do not want to mention.  The reality is we are still at some high historical numbers.  Tread carefully and have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial.  Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment.  Past performance is not indicative of future results.

News
See more