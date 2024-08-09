Varilek’s Cattle Call: Wild week

That was too wild of a week for most cattle produces. With larger daily limits on the futures, your bottom line was changing by the second with cattle values plummeting as much as $9.25/ cwt in one day for feeder cattle. A large break in the stock market started the fall on Friday and carried into the week. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both saw a rebound Thursday, but cattle did not turn the corner until Friday.

Cash cattle felt weaker with $193 trade that drifted to $192 before shutting down. Producers were lined up to sell cattle that make money at these levels. Seasonally we would see a cash push this week for Labor Day buying, but the outside noise was too much to overcome. Cash feeders were noticeably softer as well with the uncertainty of a bottom.

It is a scary feeling when cattle break this fast. Long speculators feel that way too, and dumped around 60,000 contracts out of the open interest. I do not anticipate them to feel so comfortable to jump back in immediately in my opinion. It takes several days to climb a market and only one swift kick for a correction. Markets can take the stairs up and the elevator down. Stay aware, and do not freeze up when it happens.

Technical analysis shows we are still holding some long-term uptrend lines. Those are some important lines to hold in my opinion. If we see a further break below those lines, the retracement numbers are the kind I do not want to mention. The reality is we are still at some high historical numbers. Tread carefully and have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.