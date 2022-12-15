Large crowd on hand for the Annual Vermilion ranch fall performance sale.

Large crowd on hand for the Annual Vermilion ranch fall performance sale.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 26, 2022



Location: Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, Ty Thompson

Averages:



149 Fall Yearling Bulls – $8,502

151 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $6,690

300 TOTAL BULLS – $7,590

81 Registered 7 Year Old Cows – $3,806

60 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,425

89 Registered April Calving Cows – $2,742

15 Diamond Ring 4 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $2,000

726 A.I. Bred Heifers – $2,161

702 Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,919

1,428 TOTAL BRED HEIFERS – $2,042



It was a great day for the Goggins family at the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Public Auctions Yards-Billings, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Top Fall Yearling Bulls:



Lot 4 $37,500 to J.C. Heiken Angus & Sons, Broadview, MT; Vermilion Bomber J774; 9/2/21; Casino Bomber N33 x BUBS Southern Charm AA31.



Lot 54 $23,000 to Spickler Ranch North, Glenfield, ND; Vermilion Flagstone J839; 8/17/21; Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Connealy Spur.



Lot 11 $23,000 to Clear Creek Angus, Chinook, MT; Vermilion Commerce J843; 8/18/21; Sitz Commerce 670F x Connealy Earnan 076E.



Lot 1 $20,000 to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, WY; Vermilion Bomber J759; 8/7/21; Casino Bomber N33 x Ellingson Top Shelf 5050.



Lot 30 $20,000 to Bone Creek Ranch Angus, Eastend, SASK; Vermilion Mcilroy J804; 8/22/21; Connealy McIlroy x Casino Bomber N33.



Lot 44 $19,000 to Bob Stoddard, New Castle, WY; Vermilion King Air J767; 8/18/21; Connealy King Air x SAV Quarterback 7933.



Lot 52 $19,000 to Tim Rice, Mullen, NE; Vermilion Flagstone J874; 8/17/21; Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Connealy Spur.



Top Coming 2 Year Olds:



Lot 185 $18,500 to Dikoff Angus Ranch, Onaka, SD; Vermilion Fair-N-Square J269; 2/27/21; Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x SAV Privilege 3030.



Lot 172 $17,500 to Bob Stoddard, New Castle, WY; Vermilion Bomber J108; 2/2/21; Casino Bomber N33 x Connealy Countdown.



Lot 178 $17,000 Ron & Teresa Bare, Reed Point, MT; Vermilion Mcilroy J066; 1/31/21; Connealy McIlroy x Casino Bomber N33.



Top Registered 7 Year Old Cows:



Lot 357 $12,000 to Maher Cattle, Timber Lake, SD; Vermilion JK Lass 5865; 8/18/15; Connealy Countdown x Vermilion X Factor; Bred to Vermilion Bomber G017.



Lot 372 $8,250 to Black Pine Farms, Heron, MT; Vermilion Privilege 5267; 2/25/15; SAV Privilege 3030 x Connealy Right Answer 746; Bred to Vermilion Bomber G017 carrying a bull calf.



Top Registered Bred Heifers:



Lot 535 $6,250 to Dustin Focht, Pratt, KS; Vermilion Erica 1059; 2/6/21; Connealy King Air x Connealy Spur; Bred to Vermilion Leo carrying a bull calf.



Lot 534 $5,750 to Bobcat Angus, Galata, MT; Vermilion BLK Jestress 1632; 4/6/21; Connealy O’Malley x Connealy Countdown; Bred to Vermilion Mcilroy J027.



Top Registered April Calving Cows:



$3,000 x 19 Head

$2,775 x 8 Head

$2,700 x 14 Head



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



Lot 807 $2,500 x 66 Head; A.I. bred to Connealy King Air carrying bull calves due Feb. 24-26



Lot 808 $2,400 x 57 Head; A.I. Bred to King Air carrying heifer calves due Feb. 24-26.



Lot 801 $2,400 x 20 head; A.I. bred to King Air carrying bull calves due Feb. 9-11.



Lot 809 $2,250 x 15 Head; A.I. bred to King Air carrying bull calves due March 9-12.



Lot 803 $2,225 x 44 Head; A.I. bred to King Air carrying bull calves due Feb. 11-13.

