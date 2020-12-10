TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2020

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins-Roger Jacobs-Ty Thompson-Bill Cook-Gregg Goggins

Averages:

174 Fall Yearling Bulls – $6,885

116 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,580

290 Total Bulls – $6,763

52 Registered 7 Year Old Bred Cows – $3,529

65 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,062

31 Registered April Calving Registered Cows – $3,000

27 April Calving Commercial Bred Cows – $1,896

163 7 Year Old Diamond Ring Commercial Bred Cows – $1,127

690 A.I. Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,846

674 Pasture Bred Commercial Heifers – $1,744

1364 Total Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,796

It was a great day for the Annual Vermilion Ranch ‘Meating Industry Demands’ Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday November 28,2020 at Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana. A powerful set of Fall Yearling Bulls and Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls was offered for sale, along with a high volume of both registered and commercial bred females. Congratulations to the Goggins Family on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $36,000, VERMILION BOMBER G756, DOB 8/10/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASS 6331, Sold to Edwards Livestock & Dalles Ranch, Laramie, Wyoming

Lot 3 at $32,000, VERMILION BOMBER G758, DOB 8/10/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASSIE 6499, Sold to Clear Creek Angus Ranch, Chinook, Montana

Lot 192 at $21,000, VERMILION RERIDE G142, DOB 2/15/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 6040, Camas Prairie Angus Ranch, Grangeville, Idaho

Lot 191 at $19,000, VERMILION D125 SPUR G270, DOB 3/17/19, VERMILION SPUR D125 x VERMILION VIOLET 3013, Sold to ABS Global DeForest, Wisconsin

A large number of repeat customers were present for sale day.



Lot 27 at $17,000, VERMILION QUARTERBACK G769, DOB 8/15/19, SAV QUARTERBACK 7933 x VERMILION LADY 6797, Sold to Wittkopp Angus, Circle, Montana

Lot 236 at $16,000, T/D BOMBER 9218, DOB 2/26/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION GJG ENTENSE 4341, Sold to ABS Global, DeForest, Wisconsin

Registered Cows:

Lot 331 at $22,000, VERMILION ELBA 3068, DOB 2/4/2013, SITZ JLS GAME DAY 9630 x VERMILION ELBA 1420, sold to Jeff Berger, Williston, North Dakota

Lot 344 at $13,500, VERMILION LASS 3236, DOB 3/5/2013, HILLTO FERGUS 0303 x VERMILION LASS 6434, Sold to Jeff Berger, Williston, North Dakota

Lot 387 at $10,000, VERMILION BLACKBIRD 7142, DOB 2/12/2017, CONNEALY SPUR x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 4224, Sold to Camas Prairie Angus Ranch, Grangeville, Idaho

Lot 469 at $6,000, VERMILION BLACKBIRD 9611, DOB 3/24/2019, VERMILION SPUR D114 x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 5628, Sold to Mahar Cattle Company, Timberlake, South Dakota

Lot 452 at $5,000, VERMILION MAMERE 9188, DOB 3/3/2019, CONNEALY O’ MALLEY x VERMILION MAMERE 2577, Sold to Mahar Cattle Company, Timberlake, South Dakota

Top Commercial Bred Cows:

$2,000 x 12 Head- Three Year Olds

$2,000 x 7 Head-Four Year Olds

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,125 x 27 Head

$2035 x 54 Head

$2025 x 10 Head

$2000 x 19 Head

$1975 x 33 Head

$1960 x 39 Head

$1935 x 57 Head