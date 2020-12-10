Vermilion Ranch ‘Meating Industry Demands’ Fall Performance Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2020
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins-Roger Jacobs-Ty Thompson-Bill Cook-Gregg Goggins
Averages:
174 Fall Yearling Bulls – $6,885
116 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,580
290 Total Bulls – $6,763
52 Registered 7 Year Old Bred Cows – $3,529
65 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,062
31 Registered April Calving Registered Cows – $3,000
27 April Calving Commercial Bred Cows – $1,896
163 7 Year Old Diamond Ring Commercial Bred Cows – $1,127
690 A.I. Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,846
674 Pasture Bred Commercial Heifers – $1,744
1364 Total Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,796
It was a great day for the Annual Vermilion Ranch ‘Meating Industry Demands’ Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday November 28,2020 at Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana. A powerful set of Fall Yearling Bulls and Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls was offered for sale, along with a high volume of both registered and commercial bred females. Congratulations to the Goggins Family on a great sale!
Lot 1 at $36,000, VERMILION BOMBER G756, DOB 8/10/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASS 6331, Sold to Edwards Livestock & Dalles Ranch, Laramie, Wyoming
Lot 3 at $32,000, VERMILION BOMBER G758, DOB 8/10/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASSIE 6499, Sold to Clear Creek Angus Ranch, Chinook, Montana
Lot 192 at $21,000, VERMILION RERIDE G142, DOB 2/15/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 6040, Camas Prairie Angus Ranch, Grangeville, Idaho
Lot 191 at $19,000, VERMILION D125 SPUR G270, DOB 3/17/19, VERMILION SPUR D125 x VERMILION VIOLET 3013, Sold to ABS Global DeForest, Wisconsin
Lot 27 at $17,000, VERMILION QUARTERBACK G769, DOB 8/15/19, SAV QUARTERBACK 7933 x VERMILION LADY 6797, Sold to Wittkopp Angus, Circle, Montana
Lot 236 at $16,000, T/D BOMBER 9218, DOB 2/26/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION GJG ENTENSE 4341, Sold to ABS Global, DeForest, Wisconsin
Registered Cows:
Lot 331 at $22,000, VERMILION ELBA 3068, DOB 2/4/2013, SITZ JLS GAME DAY 9630 x VERMILION ELBA 1420, sold to Jeff Berger, Williston, North Dakota
Lot 344 at $13,500, VERMILION LASS 3236, DOB 3/5/2013, HILLTO FERGUS 0303 x VERMILION LASS 6434, Sold to Jeff Berger, Williston, North Dakota
Lot 387 at $10,000, VERMILION BLACKBIRD 7142, DOB 2/12/2017, CONNEALY SPUR x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 4224, Sold to Camas Prairie Angus Ranch, Grangeville, Idaho
Lot 469 at $6,000, VERMILION BLACKBIRD 9611, DOB 3/24/2019, VERMILION SPUR D114 x VERMILION BLACKBIRD 5628, Sold to Mahar Cattle Company, Timberlake, South Dakota
Lot 452 at $5,000, VERMILION MAMERE 9188, DOB 3/3/2019, CONNEALY O’ MALLEY x VERMILION MAMERE 2577, Sold to Mahar Cattle Company, Timberlake, South Dakota
Top Commercial Bred Cows:
$2,000 x 12 Head- Three Year Olds
$2,000 x 7 Head-Four Year Olds
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
$2,125 x 27 Head
$2035 x 54 Head
$2025 x 10 Head
$2000 x 19 Head
$1975 x 33 Head
$1960 x 39 Head
$1935 x 57 Head
