TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/26/2021

Location: Heifer Sale at the South Pryor Development Center-Billings, MT 3/25/21 & Bulls and Registered Females Sale at Public Auciton Yards-Billings, MT 3/26/2021

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook, Greg Goggins, Mick Mosher

Averages

480 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $6,452

25 Registered Fall Bred Heifers Average $2,550

53 Registered Fall Calving Cows Average $1,837

4,208 Commercial Heifers Average $1,204-Topped at $1,400

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 1 at $32,000, VERMILION BOMBER H072, DOB 1/31/20, #19768048, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASS 8284, sold to Dasco Cattle Co., Hobbs, New Mexico

Lot 100 at $30,000, VERMILION COMMERCE H024, DOB 1/27/20, #19768006, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x VERMILION EVERGREEN 8080, Sold to Genex Beef, Shawno, Wisconsin

Lot 102 at $30,000, VERMILION COMMERCE H027, DOB 2/4/20, #19768009, SITZ COMMERCE 670F x VERMILION BLACKCAP 8095, Sold to Bice Ranch, Miles City, Montana

Lot 2 at $25,000, VERMILION BOMBER H091, DOB 2/6/20, #19768064, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION LASS 8380, Sold to Bob Stoddard, Lusk, Wyoming

Lot 5 at $25,000, VERMILION BOMBER H103, DOB 1/31/20, #19768088, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION SUSANNA 8454, Sold to Bobcat Angus, Galata, Montana

Lot 42 at $24,000, VERMILION MCILROY H104, DOB 2/1/20, #19768075, CONNEALY MCILROY x VERMILION PRIDE 8476, Sold to Bob Stoddard, Lusk, Wyoming

5,000 head of Angus cattle were sold over two days, March 25 & 26, 2021, all in Billings, Montana, at the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Spring Performance Sale. Both repeat and new customers came from near and far to purchase cattle from the Goggins family. Congratulations to Babe Goggins, family and crew on a great sale!