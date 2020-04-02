Bob Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming, studying the catalog.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 27, 2020

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, and Ty Thompson

Support Local Journalism Donate



Averages:

441 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,966

4,385 Commercial Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,118

Babe Goggins, family and crew, once again offered a high volume of high quality Angus commercial heifers and Angus Yearling Bulls at the Annual Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale, March 26-27, 2020 in Billings, Montana. For over 50 years the Vermilion Ranch has kept their breeding philosophy simple, “we want our bulls to look like bulls and our cows to look like cows.” These high performing cattle along with customer service have created a strong following of both new and repeat customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $28,000, VERMILION BOMBER G017, DOB 1/30/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION EDWINA 7078, Sold to Black Pine Farm, Heron, Montana

Lot 51 at $20,500, VERMILION QUARTERBACK G305, DOB 2/15/19, SAV QUARTERBACK 7933 x ELLA LASS OF THISTLEDEW 3C1, Sold to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, North Dakota

Lot 4 at $20,000, VERMILION BOMBER G416, DOB 1/31/2020, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION BURGESS 7584, Sold to Grimmius Cattle Co. Hanford, California

Lot 100 at $20,000, VERMILION RERIDE G195, DOB 2/15/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION PRIDE 6265, Sold to WEBO Angus, Lusk, Wyoming

Lot 102 at $19,500, VERMILION RERIDE G143, DOB 2/9/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION LASS 6043, Sold to 3210 Angus, Columbus, Montana

Lot 21 at $18,500, VERMILION CHARGE ON G333, DOB 2/20/19, VERMILION CHARGE ON x VERMILION LADY 4564, Sold to KG Ranch, Three Forks, Montana.