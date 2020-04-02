Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 27, 2020
Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, and Ty Thompson
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
441 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,966
4,385 Commercial Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,118
Babe Goggins, family and crew, once again offered a high volume of high quality Angus commercial heifers and Angus Yearling Bulls at the Annual Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale, March 26-27, 2020 in Billings, Montana. For over 50 years the Vermilion Ranch has kept their breeding philosophy simple, “we want our bulls to look like bulls and our cows to look like cows.” These high performing cattle along with customer service have created a strong following of both new and repeat customers. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 1 at $28,000, VERMILION BOMBER G017, DOB 1/30/19, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION EDWINA 7078, Sold to Black Pine Farm, Heron, Montana
Lot 51 at $20,500, VERMILION QUARTERBACK G305, DOB 2/15/19, SAV QUARTERBACK 7933 x ELLA LASS OF THISTLEDEW 3C1, Sold to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, North Dakota
Lot 4 at $20,000, VERMILION BOMBER G416, DOB 1/31/2020, CASINO BOMBER N33 x VERMILION BURGESS 7584, Sold to Grimmius Cattle Co. Hanford, California
Lot 100 at $20,000, VERMILION RERIDE G195, DOB 2/15/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION PRIDE 6265, Sold to WEBO Angus, Lusk, Wyoming
Lot 102 at $19,500, VERMILION RERIDE G143, DOB 2/9/19, VERMILION RE-RIDE x VERMILION LASS 6043, Sold to 3210 Angus, Columbus, Montana
Lot 21 at $18,500, VERMILION CHARGE ON G333, DOB 2/20/19, VERMILION CHARGE ON x VERMILION LADY 4564, Sold to KG Ranch, Three Forks, Montana.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.